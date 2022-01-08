Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny R. Freeman
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Cascade High School
FUNERAL HOME
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Johnny R. Freeman

April 16, 1940 - January 3, 2022

Johnny R. Freeman, 81, of Scio, died January 3, 2022 at his home.

Johnny was born April 16, 1940 in Modesto, California. The family eventually settled in the Turner area where Johnny graduated from Cascade High School. Johnny farmed in his early years and then worked for a plywood mill in Aumsville. He later became a machinist in the automotive industry retiring from NAPA in Stayton.

Johnny was a member of the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening, and making knifes and arrowheads.

Johnny married Phyllis Edwards on June 26, 1982 in Reno, Nevada. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2017.

He is survived by his children Brad Freeman, Patti Cadenhead, Jeff Freeman, Julie Frear and Eileen Davis, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, January 14, 2022 at Providence Cemetery in Scio.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Providence Cemetery
Scio, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.