Joseph (Joe) Grey Ambrose II

October 23, 1948 - December 30, 2021

Joseph (Joe) Grey Ambrose II peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving and caring family on December 30, 2021.

Joe was born in South Norfolk, Virginia, on October 23, 1948, to the late Edmond G. Ambrose and Ruth Abshire Ambrose (Jesse). He moved to Oregon with his family when he was 13, where he developed a lifelong love of the state.

He was an enthusiastic and hard worker throughout his life. As a teenager, he was flipping burgers at the Arctic Circle and honing his skills as a Chef at the Ratskeller. His love of good food and cooking stayed with him his entire life, feeding friends and family with many culinary delights.

Joe avidly mastered all skills which captured his imagination during his life - woodworking, skiing, sailing, wind surfing, fishing, and rebuilding homes and cars. He never met a Volvo he didn't love, 240's and Bertones were his favorites.

He was employed with Wah Chang (ATI Wah Chang) from 1969 until his retirement in 2010.

As all who followed him on social media know, he was a strong conservative and was always concerned about what was happening in the country he loved.

Joe was a good friend to all who knew him with many becoming lifelong friendships. He had a great sense of fun and will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and that twinkle in his eye. A man of character and generosity, he will be missed by so many.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved and cherished son, Skyler Ambrose; his sisters, Anne A. Jernigan and Susan A. Stafford Campbell; and his brother, W. Ward Niebuhr.

"Poppa" is survived by his beautiful grandson, Reagan Ambrose, who was the "light of his life." Every moment spent with Reagan was a treasure to Joe, his "Poppa." Joe is also survived by his siblings, Edmond G. Ambrose, Jr. of Oxnard, California, William L. Ambrose (Ann) and Ruth A. Takacs (Greg) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mary A. (Molly) Perry (Dottie Mitchell) and E. Adair Ambrose of Albany, and a very large extended family of nieces and nephews who adored him. Joe is also survived by his son Skyler's sisters with whom he maintained a very special and loving bond.

A very special thank you to Dr. Schachter and the transplant team at OHSU in Oregon who provided amazing support and care as he battled PlasmaBlastic Multiple Myeloma/Leukemia.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor in the near future.