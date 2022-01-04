Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Joseph Grey Ambrose II
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
805 Ellsworth St. SW
Albany, OR

Joseph (Joe) Grey Ambrose II

October 23, 1948 - December 30, 2021

Joseph (Joe) Grey Ambrose II peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loving and caring family on December 30, 2021.

Joe was born in South Norfolk, Virginia, on October 23, 1948, to the late Edmond G. Ambrose and Ruth Abshire Ambrose (Jesse). He moved to Oregon with his family when he was 13, where he developed a lifelong love of the state.

He was an enthusiastic and hard worker throughout his life. As a teenager, he was flipping burgers at the Arctic Circle and honing his skills as a Chef at the Ratskeller. His love of good food and cooking stayed with him his entire life, feeding friends and family with many culinary delights.

Joe avidly mastered all skills which captured his imagination during his life - woodworking, skiing, sailing, wind surfing, fishing, and rebuilding homes and cars. He never met a Volvo he didn't love, 240's and Bertones were his favorites.

He was employed with Wah Chang (ATI Wah Chang) from 1969 until his retirement in 2010.

As all who followed him on social media know, he was a strong conservative and was always concerned about what was happening in the country he loved.

Joe was a good friend to all who knew him with many becoming lifelong friendships. He had a great sense of fun and will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and that twinkle in his eye. A man of character and generosity, he will be missed by so many.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his beloved and cherished son, Skyler Ambrose; his sisters, Anne A. Jernigan and Susan A. Stafford Campbell; and his brother, W. Ward Niebuhr.

"Poppa" is survived by his beautiful grandson, Reagan Ambrose, who was the "light of his life." Every moment spent with Reagan was a treasure to Joe, his "Poppa." Joe is also survived by his siblings, Edmond G. Ambrose, Jr. of Oxnard, California, William L. Ambrose (Ann) and Ruth A. Takacs (Greg) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Mary A. (Molly) Perry (Dottie Mitchell) and E. Adair Ambrose of Albany, and a very large extended family of nieces and nephews who adored him. Joe is also survived by his son Skyler's sisters with whom he maintained a very special and loving bond.

A very special thank you to Dr. Schachter and the transplant team at OHSU in Oregon who provided amazing support and care as he battled PlasmaBlastic Multiple Myeloma/Leukemia.

A celebration of life will be held in his honor in the near future. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I and many others will really have to step our game to fill the void left by this great guy.
Dave
March 4, 2022
Dear Adair, I just found out about our loss oh your dear brother, Joseph. From our last conversation concerning Joseph´s health I have been praying for you, him, and the rest of your family to endure the upcoming expected loss of Joseph, a beloved brother and beloved friend. Joe and I worked together for many years at Wah Chang where I leaned to trust and love him like my own brother. He will forever be missed by us all.
Craig McElhannon
January 6, 2022
Adair my thoughts love and prayers are with you. Joe will always have a special place in my heart. I am so sorry I didn´t accept your friendship on FB after we connected at our class of 67 reunion. I just wasn´t sure we should go there, but I so enjoyed our conversation. Thoughts, Love and healing prayers are with you
Sharon Sloan-Madison
School
January 4, 2022
Adair my thoughts love and prayers are with you. Joe will always hold a special place in my heart. I am so sorry you are having to suffer with this loss. I hope to see you at the class of 67 this year.
Sharon Sloan Madison
January 4, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Joe was a special person and will be missed by so many. I will cherish my many fond memories of Joe. My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Geri Edmiston
Friend
January 4, 2022
