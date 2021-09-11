Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Barnhurst
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Joseph "Ed" Edward Barnhurst

December 13, 1949 - September 2, 2021

Joseph Edward Barnhurst (Ed to all who knew him) of Jefferson, Oregon, passed away suddenly September 2, 2021 from a heart attack. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Tessie Barnhurst, his sister Doris Morgan, and his brother LaNord Barnhurst. Ed leaves behind his adoring wife Janice Barnhurst; his sister Florene Whitehead; four children - John and Andrea Barnhurst, Stephanie and Matt Madden, Emily and Ammon Lujan, and Jessica Barnhurst; three step-children - Sabrina Bailey, Sean and Monica Bailey, Stephanie and Spencer Wasden,14 grandchildren - Mike & Mallory Ellefson, Laura Madden, Aaron and Kate Ellefson, Cody Ellefson, Nikki Madden, Katie Madden, Drew Madden and Lily Madden, Abbey Thies, Chrissy Veach, Cy Bailey, Eli Bailey, Ivy Bailey and Sam Bailey

Ed was a strong, kind, strong-willed man. He learned the value of working hard from a young age. Ed was the first in his family to go to college (OSU) where he got a degree in Civil Engineering. Ed in 40+ years did many projects throughout the world. All of his life he was surrounded by drafting papers and pencils. In his downtime, he was always helping someone out, especially if fixing a car was involved. Ed loved working with his hands. Family meant everything to him. We love you and we're going to miss you!

The funeral will take place on Friday, September 17th at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association. Cards can be sent to Janice in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, Oregon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2850 Grand Prairie Road SE, Albany, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fisher Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results