Joshua Hansen

1979 - 2021

Joshua Hansen, born in 1979, passed in 2021, at his home in Beaverton, in the presence of his wife, Katie Hansen.

Josh moved to Corvallis in 1986 with his family; his father, Michael Hansen; his sister, Jadah Lee Hansen; and his mom, Lia McCabe. Josh attended Adams, Western View and CHS and later, Portland Community College.

He was an avid sports enthusiast, both as a spectator, a player and a coach. Not too much was more important than all aspects of sports, in particular, OSU sports...with the exception, of course, of his three children Ryan, 17; Benjamin, 16; Amber, 13. His children and wife, Katie, were everything to him. He was a wonderfully devoted father and husband.

Josh had so many interests...he coached Boys & Girls Club basketball, worked at the Alumni Center and assisted in the CHS and OSU athletic programs while growing up. He also was an avid comic book collector and connoisseur. His collection is quite impressive.

Josh was totally dedicated to all aspects of VFM Farms in Hillsboro. A family-owned and operated miniature horse farm where Katie and the kids trained to participate in state and national horse shows as well as active in 4H. He was so happy when he was at "the farm". A place of joy for he and his family.

Another one of the things close to his heart were the multiple websites he designed, built and maintained. One in particular for VFM Farms and also his own Northwest Comics and Games.

Josh loved his family and friends. He was always finding ways to keep in touch... usually a phone call out of the blue or an in-person visit...greeting everyone with a hearty, "Hi! How are you doing?".

He loved a good laugh and a good joke... he was a jokester, for sure. You always would walk away with a smile on your face and a heart full of warmth.

Josh's co-workers were a very important part of his life and he treasured those friendships (Graphic Products / Columbia Sports / Kohl's); as did he treasure the friendships of his kids' teachers and other parents.

Enough can't be written about Josh Hansen to cover all he did and accomplished over his almost 42 years. But, by far, what stands out and shines as bright as a star is the love and pride he felt toward his children and wife...and the love he felt toward his dad and sister and mom... and, that in turn, overflowed onto his other family members and friends.

He will be missed feels like an understatement. A celebration of Josh's life is an ongoing event.

If you are interested in supporting his wife and kids, a go-fund-me account has been established in his name: Josh Hansen Memorial: https://tinyurl.com5b7utzhh

His family thanks you for reading a little bit about Joshua Hansen and we send out a blessing to all who knew him.