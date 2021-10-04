Joyce Richardson

December 23, 1951 - September 19, 2021

Joyce passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes Sunday after a long battle with injuries and issues caused from an accident many years ago. 30 years as a registered nurse, specializing in long term and senior care. She had a big heart and a warm smile for all of her patients and was an advocate even after her accident when she became the one being cared for.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and leaves behind two sons, a brother, and many friends.

Private services to be held at a future date. A special thank you to the staff at Corvallis Manor and the residents surrounding it for the love bestowed upon her.