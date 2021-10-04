Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Richardson
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Joyce Richardson

December 23, 1951 - September 19, 2021

Joyce passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes Sunday after a long battle with injuries and issues caused from an accident many years ago. 30 years as a registered nurse, specializing in long term and senior care. She had a big heart and a warm smile for all of her patients and was an advocate even after her accident when she became the one being cared for.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father and leaves behind two sons, a brother, and many friends.

Private services to be held at a future date. A special thank you to the staff at Corvallis Manor and the residents surrounding it for the love bestowed upon her.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I live near Corvallis Manor, and Joyce was a ray of sunshine in our neighborhood. She was always ready to share some dog treats, some love and her heart. What a kind, caring, sunny, fun person. I'll sure miss her, as will my pup, Archimedes.
Lars
Friend
October 11, 2021
We all will miss Joyce and her great advice and Witt and kindness. She always looked on the bright side of life.In our neighborhood everyone new and cherished her Rest In Peace we will miss her dearly
Kumbaya home
October 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results