Judy Ann Boere Heath

December 6, 1946 - December 6, 2021

One heck of a woman has moved on to the Spiritual world! Judy was a resident of the Corvallis and Philomath area for the past 34 years. Most only knew her after Multiple Sclerosis stole her body from her. She was a fierce advocate for accessibility, especially in Benton County. Born and raised in the Kent Valley of Washington State, she grew up with a horse or pets by her side. She was a lover of animals her whole life. She married Tom Craig in 1966. The family moved to Dutch Harbor, Alaska in 1969 with their two small children. After several more moves in Alaska, the family eventually settled in Homer in 1976, this is where Judy mainly raised her four children and was a vital part of the community. After getting divorced in 1987 she started looking for a place to finish raising her youngest two boys and Corvallis was where her truck found its way.

Most people who met this intense, stubborn, and opinionated lady never experienced the active, loving woman who we knew as Mom. She was an exceptional baker and downhill skier (which is where she met her future husband). She could dance with the best, any time, anywhere prior to her diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis. Passionate about education for all which stemmed from her practice of the Baha'i Faith and her own desire to be a lifelong learner. She raised four strongly independent children who never could pry her away from the area to be closer to family. She passed away with family by her side on her 75th birthday. Her physical body has been buried in Newport, Oregon at a location she picked out herself. The family will always be grateful to the many caregivers over the past years.