Julie was an incredible mentor. She mentored staff and out of the kindness of her heart mentored me in my first year of being and administrator. I wouldn´t have made it that year had not not taken my under her wing. She was such an incredibly giving person and super smart. I also loved hearing about her grandchildren and she truly adored them. I am so very sorry to hear of her passing. She will be remembered forever.
My thoughts and prayers are with her family.
September 18, 2021
I truly enjoyed working with Julie. She was a great mentor to many of our new teachers. I am very saddened for her passing. She will be sorely missed. She LOVED her grandchildren with all of her heart. Prayers and condolences nto her family.