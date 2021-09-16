Julie was an incredible mentor. She mentored staff and out of the kindness of her heart mentored me in my first year of being and administrator. I wouldn´t have made it that year had not not taken my under her wing. She was such an incredibly giving person and super smart. I also loved hearing about her grandchildren and she truly adored them. I am so very sorry to hear of her passing. She will be remembered forever. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Tracy Keuler

