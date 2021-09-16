Menu
Julie Ann Lafayette
Julie Ann Lafayette, 57, of Gervais, formerly of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Julie was an incredible mentor. She mentored staff and out of the kindness of her heart mentored me in my first year of being and administrator. I wouldn´t have made it that year had not not taken my under her wing. She was such an incredibly giving person and super smart. I also loved hearing about her grandchildren and she truly adored them. I am so very sorry to hear of her passing. She will be remembered forever. My thoughts and prayers are with her family. Tracy Keuler
Tracy Keuler
Work
September 18, 2021
I truly enjoyed working with Julie. She was a great mentor to many of our new teachers. I am very saddened for her passing. She will be sorely missed. She LOVED her grandchildren with all of her heart. Prayers and condolences nto her family.
Teri Butler
Work
September 17, 2021
