June Ann Brown

June 24, 1938 - March 08, 2022

June lived in San Pedro, California for 55 years and moved to Albany, Oregon on 2011.

June worked at Northrop for 38 years.

She is survived by her children Rudy Murrieta and Regina Green. Her grandchildren Randall, Ashley, Nicholas, and Sarah. Her great-grandchildren Keegan, Ryland, Sophia, Carlo, and Clayton.