Kathleen Elizabeth Mastenbrook

January 31, 1931 – October 23, 2020

Kathleen Elizabeth Mastenbrook passed away on October 23, 2020 in Lebanon Oregon. She was born January 31, 1931 in McMinnville Oregon to Percy and Winifred Chegwyn. She was the first family member to be born outside of England. Kathleen grew up on the family farm in McMinnville Oregon which was an apple farm purchased in 1909 and was a dairy farm during the Great Depression.

She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1949 and then attended Emanuel Hospital Nursing School in Portland Oregon. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1953.

During nurses training she began corresponding with a young man in the service. The letter exchange went well. Kathleen marrying Harlan Guy Mastenbrook on August 14, 1953 in the Lebanon Methodist Church on the corner of Main and Vine.

She was a member of the Lebanon IOOF Lodge and moved through the chairs of the Rebekah Branch. In 1962 she was the major organizer of the Fisherman's Breakfast which served several hundred people starting at 3:00 am on the opening weekend of fishing season.

Kathleen and family were members of the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon where she was involved in several groups and activities.

Applying her nursing training she worked in various care homes in the local area. For 17 years Kathleen was a shift supervisor at the Mennonite Home in Albany from which she formally retired.

She was very involved with the farm activities including raising chickens, rabbits and sheep. In the 1960's they had a large number of chickens and she had an egg route in the cities of Lebanon and Albany with home delivery of farm fresh eggs. Many years Kathleen was busy taking her children to various 4-H and FFA events, including the local county fair and the Oregon State Fair.

She grew vegetable and flower gardens. Many summers were spent preparing jams or canning fruits and vegetables sometimes on a wood burning stove in the middle of the summer.

Kathleen and Harlan were members of the Lebanon Square Circles square dance club. She sewed many of her square dance dresses. They would travel to various clubs for an evening of dancing and meeting new friends.

She was a member of the Lebanon Genealogy Society. Her interest in family history led her to work on family genealogy that goes back several centuries.

Kathleen only took two airplane trips and both where internationally. One to Australia and New Zealand and one to England, both times to visit relatives. She always enjoyed traveling, taking many road trips within the State of Oregon and areas of the United States.

She loved to read which led to her interest in volunteering for the Lebanon Friends of the Library.

For the past 20 years Kathleen and Harlan would organize books, open up the monthly books sales and keep the records for the organization. When asked about the importance of the library she said "You expose children to all sorts of different important things, not just books. They learn all sorts of things with a program at the library."

Every year for the past 30 years Harlan and others would pick several tons of walnuts from the McMinnville farm. Kathleen spent many hours separating the cracked walnuts from their shells and packaging them for sale in her kitchen by the wood burning stove. She would then go with Harlan to the local holiday bazaars to sell their walnuts.

Kathleen had a deep lifelong interest in nature including plants, birds, wildlife and history. She enjoyed living in her little white house in Golden Valley with all the farm activities and family. Kathleen is survived by her Husband Harlan Guy Mastenbrook, Brother Charles Chegwyn and Sister Agnes Chegwyn of McMinnville, children Peter Mastenbrook and Carol Cromwell of Lebanon and David Mastenbrook of Corvallis plus several grandchildren.

Services will be held on November 2, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home and graveside at IOOF, both in Lebanon Oregon.

Donations in Kathleen's memory may be made to the Lebanon Friends of the Library. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com