Kathleen Lorell Newman

July 17, 1959 – December 10, 2020

Kathleen Lorell Kenyon Newman, 61, of Albany, Oregon died peacefully at home on December 10, 2020. Kathleen was born in Twentynine Palms, California on July 17, 1959. She was raised in Albany, Oregon along with her three sisters. Kathleen attended school in Albany and then moved to California.

She met and married James Pepmeyer and had two children, Jill and Jimmy. Kathleen and James Pepmeyer divorced and Kathleen married James (Jim) Newman in 1986 in San Demas, California.

Kathleen and Jim led an adventurous life in California. She lived life on her terms. Kathleen worked as a waitress and was a fulltime homemaker. Jim and Kathleen moved back to Oregon in 2003. For several years they managed an apartment complex in Albany.

Kathleen enjoyed cooking, gardening, collecting antiques and spending time with family and friends. During recent months, Kathleen loved playing board games with her mother and husband. She took pleasure in helping her mother with yard work.

When Kathleen was no longer able to work, Jim took care of her and they lived on property in east Albany with their beloved dog, Dude. Kathleen believed in Jesus and was at peace knowing she was going to heaven.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Jim Newman of Albany, and her mother, Bonnie Bodtker. She is also survived by her daughter Jill, husband George and their three children, Nick, Kyle and Tori, her son Jimmy and his four children, Kirsten, Kylie, Kristopher and Kalen, her three sisters, Tracie, Kelly and Trisha, their husbands and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Kathleen is survived by her best friend, Cheryl. Kathleen was preceded in death by her father, Dudley Kenyon, stepfather Willard Bodtker and father-in-law Gayle Newman.

Due to the current State of Oregon restrictions, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Linn Benton Food Share in Albany.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com.