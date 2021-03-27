Keegan Todd Beattie

June 14, 2004 - March 23, 2021

Keegan peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of March 23rd, with his mom by his side. He was a lover of the outdoors, soccer, woodworking, OSU and most importantly, his family & friends.

Keegan was known for his love of life, infectious laughter, witty comebacks and hilarious shenanigans. He loved spending time at his family's beach house in Delaware and at the Alsea cabin, but his favorite place was at his home on the farm, roaming the acres of trees with his brothers & dogs.

Keegan was a junior at Corvallis High School, a member of his school's soccer team, and a devout member of the LDS church.

He is survived by his mom, Jackie Beattie, and his dad, Zach Beattie, as well as his younger brothers, Kayden and Kyler; grandparents Reed & Peggy Glasmann, Todd & Vicki Beattie, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Keegan's funeral service can be viewed via the following Zoom link on Monday, March 29th at 11:00am:

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sam Day Foundation for Ewings Sarcoma research in Keegan's name.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/99815316855