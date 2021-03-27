Menu
Keegan Beattie
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Keegan Todd Beattie

June 14, 2004 - March 23, 2021

Keegan peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of March 23rd, with his mom by his side. He was a lover of the outdoors, soccer, woodworking, OSU and most importantly, his family & friends.

Keegan was known for his love of life, infectious laughter, witty comebacks and hilarious shenanigans. He loved spending time at his family's beach house in Delaware and at the Alsea cabin, but his favorite place was at his home on the farm, roaming the acres of trees with his brothers & dogs.

Keegan was a junior at Corvallis High School, a member of his school's soccer team, and a devout member of the LDS church.

He is survived by his mom, Jackie Beattie, and his dad, Zach Beattie, as well as his younger brothers, Kayden and Kyler; grandparents Reed & Peggy Glasmann, Todd & Vicki Beattie, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Keegan's funeral service can be viewed via the following Zoom link on Monday, March 29th at 11:00am:

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sam Day Foundation for Ewings Sarcoma research in Keegan's name.

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://zoom.us/j/99815316855


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4141 NW Harrison Blvd, Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jackie, Kayden, Kyler and family, We did not have the great honor to know your sweet boy. We know of him and of all of you through our daughter, Kelli Miller. We are so, so very sorry. There is no way to "fix" this but we wanted you to know that he and you all are in our hearts and prayers. Lainey and Bruce Gerber
Lainey and Bruce Gerber
March 29, 2021
