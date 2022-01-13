Keith Lester Phillips

September 23, 1947 - January 9, 2022

Keith Lester Phillips, beloved husband and father, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. Born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Lester and Sylvia Phillips, he was raised on a family farm. He served in the Military over 5 years and was a Major, stationed in Maryland, Korea, Hawaii, Germany, and California. Keith married the love of his life, Colleen (Kitty) Phillips, in 1974 and has two surviving children, Angelica and Justin Phillips. Keith had a long career in the trucking industry and finished as an area risk manager with an international transportation company.

Keith enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and tying flies, wood working, making stained glass; any excuse to be out in his shop! Keith attended St. Thomas and St. Mary's Catholic Church and stayed active in retirement volunteering at the Jefferson Food Bank and Homeowner's Association Board.

A celebration of life Mass and reception will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Jefferson, Oregon on Friday, February 4, at 1 p.m. For those who would like to, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Fund in Keith's honor.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).