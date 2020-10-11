Ken Davis

June 13, 1946 – September 27, 2020

Ken Davis, 74, passed away September 27, 2020 at his home with family at his bedside.

Ken was born in Seattle, Washington to Burton Joseph Davis and Mary Margaret (Tomen) Davis on June 13, 1946. Ken graduated from West Seattle High School and during his school years enjoyed summers at Hood Canal, developing friendships that continued throughout his life. He earned a BS in Business from University of Washington and shortly after, joined the Navy and attended the Naval academy. Ken was eager to serve his country but was injured and medically discharged before being deployed.

Ken met his wife, Mary Jeanne, at Alki Beach in West Seattle during the summer of 1970. They married two years later on October 28, 1972. Daughter Jenny was born in 1974 and son Geoff in 1976.

Ken worked in several glass shops throughout the Northwest before deciding to "be his own boss" and started Davis Glass in Albany in 1975. He thoroughly enjoyed his relationships with employees, customers, and the community. His son Geoff worked by his side beginning in 1996 learning everything about the glass business. Ken was incredibly proud that he could retire with confidence in 2008. Daughter Jenny returned to Albany and rejoined the family business in 2011. Under Geoff and Jenny's direction, Ken saw them continue his dream – helping their community providing service with a smile.

Ken enjoyed game bird hunting, golfing, and water sports, camping//RVing, snowmobiling, and fishing. He was also an avid UW Husky and Seattle Mariners fan. His family also enjoyed his passion of raising and training bird dogs since 1973.

He joined Springhill County Club in 1975 and joked that his retirement job was to golf 5 days a week. Ken was proud of his three "holes-in-one" and was a regular member of the "Noonies" group of friends on the course.

Ken is survived by his loving wife Mary Jeanne; daughter Jenny; son Geoff (wife Shelly); granddaughters Kyndall, Ashlynn and Samantha; brother Don (wife Kathy); sister Cathy (Buff) (husband Brian); and many nieces and nephews.

His Granddaughters meant the world to him and always brought a twinkle to his eyes.

The past 8 years were difficult at times for Ken, but his motto was "The difference between an obstacle and an opportunity is one's attitude towards it".

A private celebration of Ken will be held this fall. Donations in Ken's memory may be made to Albany Boys & Girls Club, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Special Olympic Oregon, Children's Miracle Network, or K9s for Warriors in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany OR 97321. You may also visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for his family. Ken was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.