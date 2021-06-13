Menu
Kenneth D. Kirkelie
1936 - 2021
Kenneth D. Kirkelie

February 3, 1936 - April 21, 2021

Born in Bowbells, North Dakota, on February 3, 1936, Ken moved to Lebanon with his family in 1941, attending public schools through graduation from LHS with the class of '54. After high school he joined the service where he became a member of the 3635th Combat Crew Training Wing, better known as "The Walking Air Force" as a Survival Instructor at Stead AFB, Nevada. Following his honorable discharge, he and his wife returned to Lebanon where they have lived since. He attended Oregon College of Education, B.S. in Education; Oregon State University, M.E.; University of Oregon, Administrator of Education; covering his 30-year career as a Teacher, Coach, Vice Principal, and Administrator of Transportation and Maintenance. He spent several of those years teaching, coaching and mentoring middle schoolers whom he loved. He often remarked how he always looked forward to going to work, no matter in what phase of his career he was at the time.

He was a life-member of Elks Lodge 1663, Kiwanis International, and attended Albany United Presbyterian Church.

He married Nancy Caldwell in 1956, recently celebrating their 65th anniversary. Also surviving is son Kevin (Ronda) and daughter Kari Rex (Mike); granddaughters Taylor and Tristin; three step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren and sister, Shirley Morehouse (Jim). His parents, Ed and Helen Kirkelie and brothers Maynard and Ernie, preceded him in death.

A man of many interests, he treasured his friends and neighbors who were his 'other brothers from a different mother'. They rode horses together, backpacked into the wilderness, hunted deer, elk, and moose, and they played CARDS together...all cards, any cards...in his shop known as 'the man cave'.

Wintering in Arizona for many years, he nurtured an even larger 'band of brothers'. He was a friend to all who knew him, a wonderful husband and father, a great teacher who loved his students, and a man who never spoke evil of anyone. 'One in a million' is a rare compliment...but he was just that, never to be forgotten.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 26th, at the United Presbyterian Church of Albany, located at Fifth and Broadalbin. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's website www.upcalbany.org

In lieu of flowers, contributions toward a scholarship in his memory may be made out to: Lebanon High School, attn: Ken Kirkelie Scholarship and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
United Presbyterian Church of Albany
Fifth and Broadalbin, OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincere condolences from our family. Fond memories of Ken when us kids were trying to growing up. Mom, Larry, Family and Friends always spoke highly of him. Wonderful Tribute.
Jay Howard
Friend
June 26, 2021
Ken was my boss when he was the Maintenance/Transportation Director. He was a very pleasant boss and I enjoyed working with him. He had a very wonderful sense of humor and loved playing practical jokes. I of course got to implement some of these practical jokes since I was his administrative assistant. We have not lost this wonderful man since he will always be in our hearts memory. So instead of saying goodbye I will just say so long until we meet again in heaven.
Juleen Lees (Watson)
Work
June 21, 2021
dear ken, remember when you showed me the proper way to prune my grapes? the following year's crops were the best ever, you are a true master in all your pursuits.
tony hayden
Friend
June 15, 2021
I didn't know Ken well, but wish I had. May the memory of a good man be a comfort to Nancy and all wh loved him.
George Neavoll
June 14, 2021
Nancy, I was so sorry. We are too young. Where did the time go? You and your family are in our prayers.
Gwen Christensen
Friend
June 14, 2021
Nancy, Kevin. Kari and your families, All of us bridge players have good memories of your dad with wishes it would have been possible to win a game from him! I'll be watching the video and praying for peace and strength for all of you.
Marietta Leppink
Friend
June 14, 2021
R.I.P. Kenneth Kirkelie. Thank you for your service to this wonderful nation. Heartfelt condolences to your family & all those who had the pleasure of knowing you, even though I wasn't among them.
Rose Urban
Other
June 13, 2021
