Kenneth Ray Nored

April 08, 1928 - June 01, 2021

Great Grandfather, Grandfather, Father, Husband and friend, Kenneth Nored's love of life didn't come to an end with his death. Ken passed away on June 1, 2021 at the age of 93 surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Ken was born to Leslie and Exa Nored on April 8th, 1928 in Wasco, California. His large family of nine siblings were share cropper/migrant farmers whose travels took them from Texas, to Oklahoma, Northern California, and to their final destination on Kiger Island, just south of Corvallis. Ken graduated from Corvallis High School in 1946 and immediately entered the United States Army, receiving the rank of Sergeant prior to his Honorable Discharge in 1948. He turned down an opportunity to attend West Point Military Academy in order to return home and start his new life, where he married his first wife Virginia "Ginnie" Hamlin, with whom they had three children together.

Upon discharge, Ken worked driving logging truck and eventually hauling lumber from Klamath California to Los Angeles. In 1956, Ken and family returned to his roots in Corvallis where he entered the carpentry trade, working with his older brother, Bill Nored. He later proceeded to working for Northside Lumber Company in Philomath, where he retired after 20 years. Ken was a skilled craftsman at all phases of carpentry, ranging from fine cabinet making to heavy construction additions of the main Saw and Planer Mills.

Ken treasured opportunities to hunt and fish. In his middle age years Ken took up the game of golf where his natural athleticism took over, attaining as low as a 10-12 handicap before retiring from golf in his mid-80's. An avid Oregon State University Beaver fan he loved to watch and attend football, basketball, and baseball games, and closely followed the athletic achievements of all three of his children. He appreciated his often nightly sip of Bourbon and was often heard saying, "Seems like this glass has a hole in the bottom," bringing chuckles and laughter to all who heard.

Ken is preceded in death by six brothers, two sisters and has one remaining sibling, Levada "Bobbie" Wren, age 95.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce (who is currently living at Countryside Living Memory Care in Redmond). Additionally, Ken is survived by his son, Michael Nored, daughters, Jeri Nored and Patti Parker; four grandchildren, Stacie, Garrett, Mike, and Jake, and two great-grandchildren, Cambria and Knox.