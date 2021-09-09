Menu
Kermit R. Atkinson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Kermit R. Atkinson

April 24, 1936 – September 1, 2021

Born in the Ozarks in 1936, he knew a hard life and hard work. He believed in westward opportunity and headed to California. He married the love of his life, Barbara. He worked odd jobs, served two years in the Army, worked the GM assembly line, and spent 28 years driving history across the country for Contractors Cargo Co. He hauled every space shuttle, the London Bridge, the Golden Spike Locomotives. Retiring in 1992, Kermit and Barbara moved to Lebanon.

With grandkids in tow, he did 100,000 miles around the block on a banana seat bike, the back forty on 4-wheelers, tractors, and two -tone Fords, Foster Lake on anything that could float. Strong as an oak, stubborn as a bull, he taught us hard, honest work was the only kind. He instilled a love of reading and history, hungry Jacks, a tolerance for John Wayne, a hatred for Gunsmoke. He passed in a home he built with his own two hands, filled with love and crap he bought from the auction "for no good reason at all."

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 64 years, Barbara. His son, Gerald Atkinson (Kim) of Mona, Utah, granddaughter, Jenna Atkinson, of Gilbert, Arizona. Grandsons, Jordan Atkinson (Jessica) of Mona, Utah, and Jacob Atkinson, of Lebanon. Great -grandson, Connor Atkinson, of Mona, Utah, his nephews, who he considered his boys, Chuck Atkinson, of Texas, Kermit Atkinson of California, and Wayne Atkinson of Alaska, and his faithful lab, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Mary Kathryne, three brothers, four sisters, and his big yellow tractor.

Kermit requested there be no services. He wouldn't want money wasted on flowers, he would rather you honor his memory by supporting the local farmers and ranchers. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


One of my earliest memories is of Dad and Kermit playing catch with me on the front lawn in Bellflower, Kermit holding me upside down by one foot, him and dad laughing and having a good time...thanks for being a good brother to dad, and thanks aunt Barbara for all those comic books...they ignited a love of reading.
Calvin Atkinson
October 18, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Virden family
September 16, 2021
I didn't know Kermit. This wonderfully written obituary painted a picture that drew me in and left me wanting more. How wonderful to have someone create this beautiful piece for him. Thank you! Sincerely - Mary
Mary
September 15, 2021
I didn´t know him but wish I had. My condolences.
Julie Vosberg
September 10, 2021
Kermit always had a spare room for every stray that came around. Including myself and my four brothers. He was always the father that we never had and by being there helped us become true men that know responsibility, respect , honesty and all the other things that are required to be a man. Besides, while in hot pursuit of quail Kermit would Walt us all into the ground then would stand there and tell story´s while waiting for us to recover. I have always been proud to call him uncle Kermit the closest I ever had to a dad, I miss him.
Chuck atkinson
September 9, 2021
