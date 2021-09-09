Kermit R. Atkinson

April 24, 1936 – September 1, 2021

Born in the Ozarks in 1936, he knew a hard life and hard work. He believed in westward opportunity and headed to California. He married the love of his life, Barbara. He worked odd jobs, served two years in the Army, worked the GM assembly line, and spent 28 years driving history across the country for Contractors Cargo Co. He hauled every space shuttle, the London Bridge, the Golden Spike Locomotives. Retiring in 1992, Kermit and Barbara moved to Lebanon.

With grandkids in tow, he did 100,000 miles around the block on a banana seat bike, the back forty on 4-wheelers, tractors, and two -tone Fords, Foster Lake on anything that could float. Strong as an oak, stubborn as a bull, he taught us hard, honest work was the only kind. He instilled a love of reading and history, hungry Jacks, a tolerance for John Wayne, a hatred for Gunsmoke. He passed in a home he built with his own two hands, filled with love and crap he bought from the auction "for no good reason at all."

He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 64 years, Barbara. His son, Gerald Atkinson (Kim) of Mona, Utah, granddaughter, Jenna Atkinson, of Gilbert, Arizona. Grandsons, Jordan Atkinson (Jessica) of Mona, Utah, and Jacob Atkinson, of Lebanon. Great -grandson, Connor Atkinson, of Mona, Utah, his nephews, who he considered his boys, Chuck Atkinson, of Texas, Kermit Atkinson of California, and Wayne Atkinson of Alaska, and his faithful lab, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Mary Kathryne, three brothers, four sisters, and his big yellow tractor.

Kermit requested there be no services. He wouldn't want money wasted on flowers, he would rather you honor his memory by supporting the local farmers and ranchers. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.