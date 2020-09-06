Kirk Ocheltree

February 9, 1951 – August 14, 2020

Kirk Ocheltree, our friend and brother, passed away in Corvallis, Oregon, on August 14, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 9, 1951, but grew up in Midland, Texas. He attended Midland High School, where he excelled in academics and track.

Looking for adventure, he moved to Kansas City, San Francisco, and eventually to Corvallis, which he thereafter considered his home town. He studied agronomy at OSU, earning a BS, and worked in agriculture for a short time, but he chose to work as a contractor instead, as he loved fine woodworking. In Corvallis he met the people who would become his "family"-his best friends for the rest of his life. He loved to hike, camp, and ski, and played City League softball and basketball for the Working Stiffs and the Valley Yums. These activities were always spent laughing and exchanging witticisms with his friends, and often involved enjoying a beer and laughs afterwards with his many friends at Squirrel's.

Kirk was famous for his love for and remarkable knowledge of many musical genres, notably blues, R&B, soul, gospel, 60's rock, and older country. He knew every word to every song, even those he considered not worth singing. He enjoyed sharing his love of music by making mixed tapes for his friends. He followed changes and trends in the artists he liked, and loved to debate the virtues (or lack thereof) of different bands. He briefly hosted a blues show on KBVR, where he once forgot to turn his microphone on, a fact that his friends found quite amusing.

He was also well-known as a master crossword solver, avid reader, poker game host, and Halloween party co-host. He could BBQ a salmon to the point of perfection, cook up a painful 5-alarm chili, mix up a delicious ceviche, hold his own in a sardonic wit contest, and cut a rug with distinction. His rendition of "Gloria", sung onstage at the insistence of enthusiastic fans, was iconic.

He was a deeply caring person, and felt the need to fight against injustice. He was proud of his actions as a young man fighting for Civil Rights and protesting the Vietnam War. He liked to check in with his many friends to make sure they were doing well. He had an unyielding sense of fairness in his treatment of others and expected the same.

He loved all things Mexican, and had planned on retiring there where he could enjoy the sun year-round.

He was preceded in death by his brother EJ, and is survived by his sister Brooke Nelson of Dallas, Texas, two nieces, and his scores of friends, who are filled with sorrow and will sorely miss his wit, charm, spirit, and love. We have lost a good man and a good friend. He shall be missed.

If you would like to honor Kirk's memory, you could make a donation to any organization that exemplifies his values, such as those that protect the environment, preserve wilderness, or promote social justice.