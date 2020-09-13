Kirstin Lynn (Leek) Altman

April 4, 1970 – September 4, 2020

Kirstin Lynn (Leek) Altman was born on April 4, 1970 in Corvallis Oregon. She spent her childhood in Corvallis, attending Fairplay and Adams Elementary Schools, Western View Middle School, and graduated from Corvallis High School in 1988. She attended the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and earned her bachelor's degree in Management in 1992.

Following her college graduation, Kirstin worked as a sales executive for Enterprise, AT+T, Eli Lilly, and Johnson & Johnson. During her professional career, Kirstin was consistently recognized as a dedicated leader who had the unique ability to connect easily with co-workers and customers alike.

During Kirstin's final year at Oregon State, she met the love of her life, Stephen Altman, and after a whirlwind romance they were married in 1993. They moved to Salem shortly after where they started their lives together and went on to have three children: Isabelle, Quinn and Blake. Kirstin thrived as a full-time mother. Caring for her family, home and loved ones brought immense joy not only to her, but to the endless parade of friends, adults and kids both, who were often found mingling in her kitchen. She was the life and spirit behind every gathering and always made everyone feel loved and included. Kirstin loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed sitting in her backyard watching the quail, hummingbirds and yellow finches that she fed year-round. She was an avid gardener and the envy of family and friends as she grew the most beautiful peonies and dahlias.

Kirstin was known for her magnetic and loving personality. Friends describe her as beautiful inside and out, engaging, authentic, strong, compassionate, generous and oh, so spicy! Those who were fortunate enough to have known Kirstin will miss her smile, her selflessness, and her huge heart.

Kirstin leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Stephen Altman; daughter Isabelle; sons Quinn and Blake; parents Doyle and Janet Leek; mother Shelley Moore; brothers Nathan and Jeff; sisters Amy and Niki, and many nieces and nephews who adored their Auntie Kirstin.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Willamette Valley Hospice www.wvh.org, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) www.pancan.org