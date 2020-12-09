Menu
Kyle Smith
1992 - 2020
BORN
1992
DIED
2020

Kyle Taylor Smith

February 18, 1992 – November 25, 2020

Kyle Taylor Smith passed away on November 25, 2020 at 6 a.m. in a car accident in Pueblo Colorado.

Kyle in survived by his (father) Gary Smith (step mom) Sarah Smith, (mother) Layna Fox,

(brother) Kenny Smith, (fiance) Madison Tanaka, (daughter) Rayleecia Smith.

Kyle was a very hard worker he also loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Kyle became a dad a year ago and fell deeply in love with his daughter Rayleecia, he loved his little family he had in Colorado.

A memorial service will be in the spring 2021 due to Covid, we are not able to do so at this time.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 9, 2020.
Kyle you were truly one of the best people I had in my life and words can't explain how bad my heart aches now that your gone but I do know that you are in a much better place and now you can watch over your girls and fly high like the beautiful angel you are. I love you and miss you like crazy. May you forever rest in peace.
Cassandra sykes
Friend
May 23, 2021
