Kyle Taylor Smith

February 18, 1992 – November 25, 2020

Kyle Taylor Smith passed away on November 25, 2020 at 6 a.m. in a car accident in Pueblo Colorado.

Kyle in survived by his (father) Gary Smith (step mom) Sarah Smith, (mother) Layna Fox,

(brother) Kenny Smith, (fiance) Madison Tanaka, (daughter) Rayleecia Smith.

Kyle was a very hard worker he also loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Kyle became a dad a year ago and fell deeply in love with his daughter Rayleecia, he loved his little family he had in Colorado.

A memorial service will be in the spring 2021 due to Covid, we are not able to do so at this time.