L. LaMar Hansen

August 27, 1922 – September 26, 2020

L. LaMar Hansen, 98, of Sweet Home, after living a good life. LaMar passed away peacefully in Orem, Utah. He was born August 27, 1922 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Iola (Edgley) and Leland E. Hansen. After graduating from Ammon High School he worked on his father's farm.

He met and married Patia Jan Whitehead in 1945. They bought a small farm a mile away from his father and he worked both farms. His Aunt, Mary Lewis, told him about the OK Tire Store in Sweet Home with a lease to own option. Feeling this would bless his family, LaMar packed up and the family moved to Sweet Home in 1956.

LaMar was hard working and quickly learned a new trade that would provide for his family. He made friends with many people in the community because of his honesty and generosity at his tire store and Church. He was a faithful and lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the Church.

He and Patia purchased land in Pacific City, Oregon and started building a vacation home after he turned 62. It was a wonderful place for family and friends to make memories.

He loved dancing, fishing, hunting (getting his 6 point trophy elk in 1988), carpentry, and golfing.

LaMar was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 73 years Patia, parents, Iola and Leland, daughter-in-law, Cathy Hansen, granddaughters: Kimberly and Shauna Renoud, and brother, Terry Hansen.

He is survived by his four children, Rodney, Jana Renoud, Rebecca Terry (husband Ron), and Glen (wife Karen). Also by his sister, Jean Hansen Burrows, sister-in-law, Mary Hansen and his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He lived a long and happy life, full of love and priceless memories for all who knew and loved him. Viewing will be 10a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Wednesday October 7, 2020, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Final burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com