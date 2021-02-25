Menu
Ladelle Dieterle
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Ladell Dieterle

July 28, 1927 - February 18, 2021

Ladell Dieterle, 93, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.

Ladell was born in Longmont, Colorado to Clarence Michael and Vera Amy (Lockling) Neiman. She grew up in Longmont, then moved to Oregon and graduated from Springfield High School.

She married Paul Dieterle in Springfield on September 14, 1947. They were married for 60 years before he passed in 2007.

They enjoyed square dancing in the Eugene area. Ladell was also a member of the Order of Easter Star and the Rebekahs.

Ladell is survived by her children, Patricia Cordell and husband Gene, Amy Sherman and husband John, Sr., and Chris Dieterle and wife Linda; honorary son, Dan McCafferty; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 5 great great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and sisters, Dorothy and Roberta.

A memorial service will be at 2:30pm, Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Eastside Christian Church.

Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Memorial service
2:30p.m.
Eastside Christian Church
OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ladelle was a fun person to work with. She was also one of the standby's when we all worked on the new Masonic Temple with our husbands. Loved her.
Alice Adams
February 20, 2022
Ladelle was always willing to lend a hand to whatever project we had going. Wonderful lady'
Alice Adams
Friend
March 2, 2021
I so enjoyed time with her in our Bible Study at Rita's house. You were a dear sweet lady. You are missed by many people.
Raebeth Drager
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry about Ladell's passing. She was very sweet and always had a smile. She will be missed.
Norma Rensmeyer
February 25, 2021
I will miss seeing you Ladell, I enjoyed our visits.
Yvonne Keep
February 25, 2021
