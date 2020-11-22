Larri Wicks

July 13, 1933 – November 4, 2020

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020 Larri Wicks (Ruby Lorraine Pierce) loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 87.

Larri was born on July 13, 1933 in Oberlin, Kansas to Dewey and Agnes Pierce. The family moved to Albany, Oregon when she was in the fifth grade. Larri graduated from Albany High School in 1951. While in high school, she became an avid roller skater where she met her husband-to-be Loren D. Wicks from Corvallis in her senior year. A year later they were wed on July 27, 1952.

Loren enlisted in the Air Force in 1953 during the Korean War. They raised two children, daughter Lori (Lorita) and son Lonnie.

Larri followed Loren throughout his Air Force career from the west to the east coast, and overseas to Guam, Okinawa, the Philippines and England.

After Loren's retirement from the military, they moved to San Jose, California where Larri worked at General Electric in San Jose for 15 years before retiring at age 62. The couple then moved to Eugene, Oregon.

While retired Larri enjoyed square dancing and round dancing. She was also a lover of country music, the Pacific Ocean, and most of all she loved her strong family bond.

Larri was preceded in death by her father Dewey, mother Agnes, and sister Zena Propst. She is survived by her husband Loren, her children Lori Snell and Lonnie Wicks, her sister Zella Perfect, brother Lowell Pierce, and four grandchildren.

Because of the current pandemic situation a private family memorial service will be held in Eugene, Oregon.