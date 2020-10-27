Larry William Bruce

June 9, 1939 – October 10, 2020

Larry William Bruce passed away on October 10, 2020 at his home in Albany, Oregon.

Larry was born in Dalton, Nebraska on June 9, 1939. He was the oldest of six children born to John and Mary Bruce. The family resided in Gurley, Nebraska in a historic old bank turned into a unique home. Larry was always the strong, older brother who helped his parents and younger siblings.

Larry graduated from Gurley School in 1957. After graduation, he lived with his grandfather before going to work in Wyoming at a cattle ranch. Larry briefly worked for Bob Aue in 1960 in Kimbell, Nebraska, where he learned much of his knowledge of sheep.

He married Twila Larson in 1962 and together they had three children: Lee, Sandra and Wes. Larry started working for Bob Rauner in 1964. Larry and Twila lived on one of the Rauner farms southeast of Gurley and began a dairy farm. Larry was very close to his maternal grandfather, William Florke. They lived with him a short period of time at the ranch. Later he lived with them at Rauner place. Grandpa Florke helped shape Larry into the man he was and helped teach him many life lessons.

Larry later met his life partner, Donna Hansen. The pair eventually relocated and bought a small farm in Albany, Oregon. They had a daughter, Andrea. Larry continued his passion for dairy and worked at the Santiam dairy in Lebanon, in addition to having many animals at home over the years: dairy goats, sheep and ducks in the later years.

After Larry's retirement from the dairy, he enjoyed spending summers in Nebraska with his sons and grandchildren. He loved working on projects, fixing and building things.

Larry was a confidante for so many and always had the kind heart to listen and give his simple advice. He loved animals and animals loved him. Larry had great pride for his family and would brag about his children to all he met. He loved seeing pictures of his grandchildren and great grandchildren grow.

Larry is survived by Donna; daughter Andrea (Lucas) Weimer of Albany; son Wes (Janet) Bruce of Mesa, Arizona; son Lee (Luann) Bruce of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; brother Gerald Bruce of Lebanon; sisters Pat Fisher and Bev (Don) Bremer of Albany; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren, plus one more in December and twins expected next year; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Barbara and Bonnie; and his daughter Sandra.

His celebration of life will be held at his home on November 7 from 1-5 p.m. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).