Larry Buckner
FUNERAL HOME
Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home
201 Oak Grove Road NW
Salem, OR

Larry Buckner

Jul. 20, 1935 - Feb. 14. 2021

On February 14, 2021, God took Larry home to be with Him for eternity. Throughout his life, Larry loved his family. He was a devoted husband and father and a caring friend. He was also a man of faith, believing in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Larry invested much of his time in helping and serving others in any way he could.

Larry was born July 20, 1935, to Lysle and Edna Buckner in Parker, South Dakota. He graduated from Salem High School and received his Bachelor's degree from Willamette University. Larry joined the U.S. Air Force and served as an officer in the 62nd Bombardment Squadron for nearly 12 years. While serving, Larry married his wife, Bonnie, in Oscoda, Michigan, and welcomed his daughter, Marci. Larry and Bonnie were actively involved in Oscoda Baptist Church while he was stationed in Michigan.

After serving in the U.S. Air Force, Larry and his family returned to the Willamette Valley, settling initially in Albany. Larry began working for the Children's Farm Home and then Duraflake, a particle board mill. He welcomed his son, Jim, not long after. Larry and his family joined North Albany Baptist Church and were active members for more than 10 years. In 1981, the family relocated to Salem.

After 31 years at Duraflake (Weyerhaeuser), Larry retired, having worked in different roles throughout his career. During this time and throughout retirement, Larry and Bonnie became active members of Salem First Baptist Church, where he enjoyed Bible studies, helping with Awana kids programs, praying with and for others, and serving as an usher.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Buckner; daughter, Marci (Robert) Johnson of Salem; son, Jim (Brenda) Buckner of Newberg, and 3 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandsons Jeremiah Johnson and Cameron Johnson.

Larry's care and concern for others punctuated his life. He maintained a humility and compassion that was evident to all who knew him. He is much loved and showed great love for us, his family. We will miss him tremendously.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Salem First Baptist Church on Saturday, February 27 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Union Gospel Mission or Salem Leadership Foundation, both causes important to Larry.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Salem First Baptist Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers Bonnie for you and your family today, as like my family you also know the pain of losing dear loved ones. Our hope is in knowing we will be with them again one day in glory.

Ila Stoneburner

ILA STONEBURNER
Friend
February 27, 2021
Larry was a true example of what a servant of Jesus looks like. I´m honored to have known him. Deepest sympathy to Bonnie, Marci and family.
Renee Fortner
February 26, 2021
Our sympathy, God Bless, prayers.
Julia Buckner
February 25, 2021
I new Larry very well I worked at Duraflake 35 years .I rember you folks living on 24th and hill I lived down the street from you folks across the street from the school ,my prayers for your family Jerry Tucker
Jerry Tucker
February 25, 2021
Thank God for people like Larry. He was an excellent example to all who knew him. I know he is resting in peace... in a very special place.
Miike Ayers
February 24, 2021
