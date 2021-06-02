To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis.
1 Entry
Larry was the best brother and friend anyone could ever have and will be truly missed. He had the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. He had a passion for playing bollards and he loved Sharon's Cafe and the family who runs it. I love you my brother, forever.