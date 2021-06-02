Menu
Larry P. Jakabosky
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR
Larry P. Jakabosky, 78, of Corvallis, Oregon died at his home in Corvallis on Monday, May 31, 2021. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry was the best brother and friend anyone could ever have and will be truly missed. He had the kindest heart of anyone I have ever met. He had a passion for playing bollards and he loved Sharon's Cafe and the family who runs it.
I love you my brother, forever.
Susan Carter
Family
June 15, 2021
