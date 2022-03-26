Larry Scott Martini

August 3, 1946 - February 16, 2022

Larry Scott Martini passed away peacefully with family by his side at Tacoma General Hospital on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the age of 75.

Larry was born, August 3, 1946 in Longview, Washington to Robert and Beverly Martini. He grew up in Zillah, Washington before moving to Des Moines, Washington his junior year of high school. He graduated from Mt. Rainier High School in 1964. After high school he attended Washington State University, where he was an active member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. During his college years, he met Peggy Healy, and they were married in December of 1968.

After college, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1968 to 1975. During his time in the military he received the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. In 1975, Larry began his career working for Willamette Industries in Albany, Oregon and retired 28 years later.

Larry loved camping, tinkering, watching the grandkids activities and most importantly spending time with family and friends. Larry was always happy to see you and made you feel like you were part of his family. Larry embodied an incredible work ethic, loyalty, kindness, a good laugh, and lots of love to all. He devoted much of his time and energy as a caregiver to family members.

Larry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Peggy Martini; his children and their spouse Jeff Martini (Jill Spicher Martini) of Portland; Jill Martini (Zach Taylor) of Silverton; his four grandchildren Gavin Martini, Will Martini, Payton Taylor and Lucas Taylor. His brother, Steve and sister Mary Ann as well as many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place on April 2, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 303 N Church St, Silverton, Oregon. The service will be livestreamed and recorded for those who are unable to attend, go to: https://www.youtube.com/immanuelsilverton/ live or https://www.facebook.com/im manuelsilverton/live

In lieu of flowers, donations can be gifted to the Alzheimer's Association. https://act.alz.org/donate