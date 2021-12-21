Laurel Mae Simmons

May 25, 1952 - December 14, 2021

Our beloved Laurel became an angel on December 14, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Sally Ann Silver, a niece, two nephews and several cousins. Laurel was a very proud plumbers daughter but so much more. She loved to shadow him everywhere tinkering behind him, all the while learning to fix, build, and tinker herself. Even a 1948 pickup that she rebuilt herself at the age of 14 because she was eager to drive. That truck was her dads old plumbing truck. Anyone who was blessed to know her knew the witty, generous, kindness in her heart and soul. She touched so many with her warmth and generosity. She will forever be loved and missed. God has gained a special one!

The Dash Poem (By Linda Ellis)

I read of a man who stood to speak

At the funeral of a friend

He referred to the dates on the tombstone

From the beginning...to the end

He noted that first came the date of birth

And spoke the following date with tears,

But he said what mattered most of all

Was the dash between those years

For that dash represents all the time

That they spent alive on earth.

And now only those who loved them

Know what that little line is worth

For it matters not, how much we own,

The cars...the house...the cash.

What matters is how we live and love

And how we spend our dash.

So, think about this long and hard.

Are there things you'd like to change?

For you never know how much time is left

That can still be rearranged.

If we could just slow down enough

To consider what's true and real

And always try to understand

The way other people feel.

And be less quick to anger

And show appreciation more

And love the people in our lives

Like we've never loved before.

If we treat each other with respect

And more often wear a smile,

Remembering this special dash

Might only last a little while

So, when your eulogy is being read

With your life's actions to rehash...

Would you be proud of the things they say

About how you spent YOUR dash?