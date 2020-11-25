Laurence "Larry" Arthur Puckett

February 17, 1934 – November 6, 2020

Laurence "Larry" Arthur Puckett Jr., 86, of Albany, Oregon passed away November 6, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Puckett was born February 17, 1934 at Cottage Hospital in San Rafael, California, son of Lawrence A. Puckett Sr. and Gertrude I. (Gilkenson) Burnett. Married Rose Marie "Mickey" Schweitzer on January 1, 1958 in Reno, Nevada. Larry and Mickey lived in Roseburg and Eugene before moving to Albany in 1962.

Larry had many different occupations during his life, a few are faller and bucker, green chain off-bearer, retail store department manager, accounting tech, tax preparer, trim saw operator, and marine engine mechanic.

Hobbies included photography, camping, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and genealogy.

Started school in Salem and also attended schools in Portland, Florence, and Roseburg.

Graduated from Roseburg High School in 1954 and Linn-Benton Community College in 1978 and retired June 1997 from Oregon State University's Office of Budgets and Planning.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mickey; and two grandchildren Leslie Ann Bylund and Casey Thomas Puckett.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Tony Puckett in 1988; daughter in law Kim Puckett; two brothers, Robert and Bruce Puckett and his beloved dog, Lorenzo.

Graveside Memorial Services will be on a future date in Albany, Oregon. Mr. Puckett will be buried at Willamette Memorial Gardens in Albany, Oregon following cremation.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Larry's honor to SafeHaven Humane Society or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW Albany Oregon 97321.

