Laverna "Vernie" Riekenberg
FUNERAL HOME
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR

Laverna "Vernie" Riekenberg

December 4, 1935 – June 29, 2021

She was born in Kansas to Amanda and Rudolph Riekenberg, but called Corvallis home, for most of her life. She graduated from Corvallis High School and then began a lifelong career in the banking industry with US Bank.

For many years she utilized her artistic skills to craft ornaments for the Christmas tree in the lobby of the downtown Corvallis branch of US Bank. In retirement, she enjoyed crafting, numerous family reunions in Kansas and Nebraska, dining at Izzy's restaurant, and shopping at local garage sales with her brother.

She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church for many years and over time participated in the choir, Ladies Aid Circle, and the Quilting group. She is survived by her niece, Kathy Dawson(Steve), grandnephew, Jeff Dawson (Marianne) and nephew, Albert Eggers (Susan).

A joint memorial service will be held for Laverna and her brother who predeceased her by 21 hours. The service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home, July 19, 2021, at 11 a.m.. with refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Lutheran School. The family would like to say a special thanks to the members of Zion Lutheran Church who provided transportation to church activities and to the staff at Holistic Hands Seniors Adult Foster Care for all of their loving care.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McHenry Funeral Home Chapel
206 NW 5th St., Corvallis, OR
Funeral services provided by:
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to all family and friends at LaVerna´s passing. It was our pleasure to get to know LaVerna and Elmer during our time at Zion. May God bring peace to all who mourn them even as He welcomes them into His eternal presence.
Jay musfeldt
Friend
July 1, 2021
