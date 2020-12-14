Lavonne Myrle Slosson

October 19, 1931 – August 24, 2020

Lavonne Myrle Slosson, 88, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on August 24, 2020 at home in Corvallis, Oregon, surrounded by family.

Lavonne was born on October 19, 1931 in Bemidji, Minnesota to parents Myrle Elsie (Hendershot) and Laurie Irwood Slosson. She was the 3rd child and 2nd daughter of seven children. In her youth, the family moved to Minot, North Dakota where Lavonne lived until her senior year of high school. In 1949 the family moved to Everett, Washington prior to Lavonne's senior year and she graduated from Everett High School. She returned to Minot, North Dakota immediately after graduating to reunite with her love and soon to be fiancé, Robert Palmer Rowe. Lavonne married "Bob" on April 9, 1950. They had four children in North Dakota and moved to Oregon in the early 1960's and had their fifth child. Lavonne was a stay at home mom for many years. Once her children were grown, she had various jobs and ultimately retired from Good Samaritan Hospital.

Lavonne's greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never missed a concert, play or athletic event her five children were in. She was the most loving, tender mother in the world and will be dearly missed. She was loved by all and was a "secondary" mom to many of her children's friends. She was known for her homemade pizzas, "stretchies", donuts, brownies and she made the BEST turkey gravy EVER. She loved her coffee, which was really more water than coffee! She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, Beaver baseball and football, playing games on her computer, keeping up with her family on Facebook, going to the casino, playing her keyboard, but most of all spending time with her family.

She is survived by son, Robert Jr. (Linda) of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Shelley (Bill) of Vancouver, Washington; son, Pete (Tamara) of Eugene, Oregon; Mike (Teresa) of Anthem, Arizona; and daughter, Joni of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Chris Rowe of Albany; Jeff Rowe of Ft. Sill, Oklahoma; Ryan Matjeka of New Braunfels, Texas; Katrina Kalkofen, Louisville, Colorado; Teresa Herrera of Corvallis, Oregon; Nicole Rowe, Scottsdale, Arizona; Matthew Burford, Oregon City, Oregon; Cori Burford, Vancouver, Washington; and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ed Daggett of Everett, Washington; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Jackie Slosson of Everett, Washington and many nieces and nephews.

Lavonne was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sisters, Peggy Leise, Shirley Runquist and Sandy Wilson; one brother, Bob Slosson and her infant granddaughter, Nicole.

A private viewing was held for immediate family members. At Lavonne's request, no service was held. Lavonne was a 15 year breast cancer survivor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to any breast cancer research organization.

