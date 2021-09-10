Leah "Bee" Kropf

March 22, 1935 - September 7, 2021

Leah Berniece Kropf, age 86, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, at home. Bee was born in Sheridan, Oregon to Ira Samuel and Leah Catherine (Hamilton) Evers. She grew up in Sheridan and graduated from Eugene Technical Vocational School in 1964 as an LPN.

Bee married Milton Owen Kropf on June 21, 1951 and recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. They lived on a grass seed farm east of Shedd for 46 years. After retirement, they moved from the farm to the Mennonite Village in 2002. For 20 years they wintered in Sky Valley, California.

Bee worked as an LPN at the Corvallis Hospital, In-home private duty nursing, and at the Mennonite Nursing Home. For over 25 years, they sold garden produce, baked goods, and canned goods at local farmers markets and bazaars. She is known for her delicious pies, baked goods, jams, and syrups. Bee won numerous awards at the Oregon State Fair for baking and canning.

Bee was very generous and supportive of nursing education, having helped over 75 students. Memorial contributions may be made to Hesston College Nursing Program in care of the funeral home.

Bee is survived by her husband, Milton Kropf; sons, Lynn (Marilyn Roth) Kropf, Nathan (Leisa Kanagy) Kropf; daughters, Joan (Jerold) Shetler and Jewel (Timothy) McLain; brother, John Evers; sisters, Lois Gibson, Esther Fowler and Gladys Parker; 16 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clyde Evers and Samuel Evers; and sisters, Viola Nisly and Iris Kropf.

There will be a viewing at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home on Sunday, September 12, from 2-5 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, September 13, at 11 a.m. at Fairview Mennonite Church. For Livestream of service go to fairviewmmennonite.com and look for the link.

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements, ww.aasum-dufour.com