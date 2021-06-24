Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leanna Fern Rice
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Leanna Fern Rice

December 16, 1938 - May 21, 2021

Leanna Fern Rice, 82, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday. She was born December 16, 1938, in Myrtle Point, the daughter of Kenneth Delos and Belva Pauline (Hayes) Barkdoll.

Leanna grew up in Powers and moved to Central Oregon as a teenager. She had been in the Sweet Home area for the last 40 years.

She loved country music. She went to the Oregon Jamboree every year. She loved going to Hot August nights in Reno.

Leanna is survived by her husband, Lloyd R. Rice of Sweet Home; one sister, Lareta Ennis of Texas; four children, six grandkids, 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

She was surrounded by her family she loved.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Sweet Home Funeral Chapel. Gathering at the Senior Center after services.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St, Sweet Home, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sweet Home Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.