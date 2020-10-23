Lee Aronow

1934 – 2020

Lee Aronow, 86, of Corvallis passed away peacefully October 12, 2020. Leonora Joan was born to Saul and Josephine Kaufman and grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, graduating from Teaneck High School in 1952. She attended New York University before transferring to Northwestern University, graduating in 1956.

She married Eugene Morton Aronow in December 1955. She worked as a first-grade teacher as Gene finished his medical training. Gene enlisted as an army doctor and was stationed in France for several years, where the young couple welcomed their first daughter, Beth. Back in the United States, they welcomed their second daughter, Lisa, and settled in Old Bethpage, New York, where they remained throughout Gene's career as an internist/gastroenterologist.

After receiving a master's degree from Adelphi University, Lee worked as the clinic administrator for Planned Parenthood of Nassau County. In addition to working and bringing up her girls, Lee developed a lifelong love of creative activities, ranging from quilting to weaving to fiber arts to writing, before settling on making art dolls as her true artistic calling. Her dolls were each unique, compelling mixed media creations imbued with emotion and expression.

Lee and Gene were doting grandparents to Lisa's two daughters and moved to Corvallis to be closer to them in 2003. Throughout the girls' childhoods, Lee was always up for coloring mandalas or another sewing project. To their delight, she kept a jar of Hershey's kisses handy at all times. Lee volunteered at the Corvallis Arts Center, joined the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, and had several long-standing groups of friends who met regularly to do art together.

From her own childhood collie to her young family's Wheaten Terrier to the poodles she rescued in Corvallis, no dog was ever so lucky as the ones Lee nurtured. She continued to enjoy interacting with dogs to the very end of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Aronow and brother Arthur Kaufman. She is survived by her sister Marcia (Robert) Kosson of Easthampton, Massachusetts; daughter Bethany Aronow of Boulder, Colorado; daughter Lisa Frothingham and son-in-law Eddie Frothingham of Corvallis; granddaughter Emma Frothingham of San Carlos, California; granddaughter Julia Frothingham of Northampton, Massachusetts; and many nieces and nephews.

Lee's family would like to offer sincere thanks to the staff at The Corvallis Caring Place and the staff at Regent Court Senior Living for the loving care given to Lee during her last years. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Corvallis Arts Center or Emily's List in Lee's honor. Messages or memories of Lee can be left at www.demossdurdan.com/obituaries