Lenora Clewell
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
86 West Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Lenora Clewell

January 20, 1940 - October 1, 2021

Lenora Clewell, 81, of Jefferson, passed away at home on Friday, October 1, 2021.

She was born January 20, 1940 in Lebanon, to Will E. and Mary Bell (Jackson) White.

Lenora lived in the Albany area most of her life. In 1976, she moved to Jefferson and in 1979 she married James E. Clewell. She worked at National Frozen Foods for more than 30 years, retiring as a Quality Control Supervisor in 1997.

Lenora was an active member of the Albany Seventh Day Adventist Church since 1993. She served as Sabbath School Teacher and Superintendent, greeter, and deaconess. With her church, she traveled to Mexico to help build an orphanage. She was also a volunteer at Meals on Wheels for more than 22 years. Lenora's passion was sewing and quilting. She made numerous quilts which were donated to hospice house. She also sewed pillowcase dresses that were sent to children in Africa. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, volunteering, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

Lenora is survived by her husband, James Clewell, daughters, Sharlene Serjeant, of Lebanon, Diann Shiver, of Gainesville, Georgia, and Jennifer Serjeant, of Salem, stepson,, Jimmy Clewell, of Portland, brother, Louie White, of Lebanon, granddaughter, Brittany Jackson, and great-granddaughter, Abigail Jackson, both of Flowery Branch, Georgia.

Lenora was preceded in death by her two sisters, Leora Potter and Leatrice Price, and three brothers, Leonard, Leo, and Leeman White.

A memorial service is being held for Lenora at the Albany Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sunday, October 17, at 11 a.m. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangments.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to SafeHaven Human Society in Tangent.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Albany Seventh Day Adventist Church
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston Jost Funeral Home - Lebanon
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be missed! I so enjoyed our friendship and our Monday visits at the restaurant! Your family became my family! Your smile and kindness brightened my day!
Pam Ballard
Friend
October 14, 2021
So sorry. She was a great lady always helped the senior quilters at the senior center in Albany, she will be missed.
Nora Sonne
Other
October 8, 2021
We lost a sparkle in this world, one everyone could see, even from far away. I'm so thankful I was able to see her one last time, hug her tight, pray with her, and give one last act of love while she was here on earth. Her circle is complete and we have wonderful memories with her that I'll hold precious for the rest of my life. I´ll miss her and her precious smile...And so many will miss her compassionate presence. Rest sweet Aunt Alta
Darcy White
Family
October 6, 2021
