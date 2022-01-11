Lenora Florence Harrison

February 4, 1926 - January 7, 2022

Lenora Florence Harrison, 95, passed away on January 7, 2022, in Albany. She was born on February 4, 1926, in Scio, to Ernest and Sylvia Cody.

Lenora started her life in Scio, and then moved to Tangent, as a child. She attended school in Tangent.

She met her future husband, Leaburn Carlton Harrison, at a barn dance, in 1941. They were married August 12, 1942. They were happily married for 65 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church, in Albany. She enjoyed camping at Clear Lake, sewing and gardening. They enjoyed their yearly trip back to Tennessee where Leaburn was from.

Over the years, Lenora worked at various jobs so she would have extra income to spend on all her loved ones.

Lenora is survived by children, Patricia (Jim) Eddleman, Linda Harrison, James Harrison and Mike (Mary) Harrison. She is also survived by grandchildren, John, Caralee, Matthew, Terry, Lane and Lindsey and 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leaburn, her parents and sisters, Catherine and Violet.

At her request, no services will be held. A private family burial will be held at Twin Oaks Cemetery.

Fisher Funeral Home will be handling arrangements and condolences can be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to Safehaven in Tangent.