Leslie "Jimmy" Glasser Jr.
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Leslie "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr.

June 20, 1962 – December 13, 2021

Leslie James "Jimmy" Glasser, Jr., was born on June 20, 1962, to Les and Jan Glasser, in Anchorage, Alaska. After moving to Lebanon at the age of 9, Jim began his love for golf, a love that carried through his life and was shared with many.

He left this world on December 13, 2021, leaving behind his life partner, Dani Glasser, with whom he raised four children: Mitchell Glasser, Nicklaus Glasser, Eddie Newell and Trista Newell. He was blessed with seven grandchildren, most recently Ashton C. Glasser. He is survived by three sisters, Vickie, Frankie and Mickie and many beloved nephews and nieces.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Community Chapel at Ames Creek, 42250 Ames Creek Rd., Sweet Home, OR 97386.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Community Chapel at Ames Creek
42250 Ames Creek Rd., Sweet Home, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We're so glad to have known such a wonderful man who made such a difference in every life he touched.
MaryAnne & Keith Pettingill
December 28, 2021
So sorry to learn of Jimmy's passing. Prayers of comfort for his family and friends.
Ginny (Coy) Mix
Friend
December 28, 2021
Jimmy you were a friend a brother and a teacher, God speed,
Jeff Jackson
December 27, 2021
So sad to hear this news Rest In Peace Jimmy!
Leesa Burr-Bates
School
December 26, 2021
