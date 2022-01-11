Menu
Linda G. "Weltzin" Cook
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Linda G "Weltzin" Cook

February 17, 1948 - June 8, 2021

Linda passed away from complications from cancer.

Born in Pendleton, her family moved to a farm south of Corvallis in 1948. She grew up on the farm with her horse, Brownie.

Linda attended Lincoln Elementary, Western View and Corvallis High School. She then went on to Western Oregon College and then University of Oregon.

In 1971 she married Mark Cook and together they raised two children, Melissa and Chad.

Linda rode and showed Morgan horses with her daughter for 20-some years. Her other hobbies were growing flowers and orchids and helped with judging flowers and fruits at Benton County Fair.

Linda was a part time Elections clerk with her good friends and colleagues at Benton County Elections for 20 years. Linda was instrumental in decorating the Benton County Courthouse every Christmas Holiday for 19 years, only to give up in 2019 because of health reasons.

Linda's biggest Pride and Love was her Grandson Luke who she spent as much time with as possible.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mary Weltzin and her brother Wallace Weltzin in 2020.

Linda is survived by her husband Mark, daughter Melissa, son Chad and Bobbi Jo, grandson Luke Cook and step grandson Logan Williams.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
1 Entry
My hearfelt condolences to the entire Cook family. You have lost a wife, a mother and a grandmother; and as I remember her, a wonderful person. Our families were very close during my early teenage years frequently sharing holiday dinners, enaging in visits, and enjoying Sunday morning hunting excursions on the Weltzin farm south of Corvallis. Although we took different paths in Life, Linda Gay will always be remembered. May God bless her and the entire family.
John Pittman
Friend
January 12, 2022
