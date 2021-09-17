Menu
Linda "Sue" Moran
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR
Linda "Sue" Moran, 72, of Brownsville, passed away September 10 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Friends since we were about 5 yrs old. I loved you dear girl!!! And I miss you so much!!! You always brought me back to reality. Thank you for being in my life!
Jan Reed
January 22, 2022
Even though we just met a few short weeks before you passed it was a great pleasure to be a part of the last few weeks of your life. My daughter and I miss you so much not ever forgotten always in our hearts. Fly high sweet angel
Sara
October 15, 2021
