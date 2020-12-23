Menu
Linda Murphy
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Sweet Home High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
1443 Long St
Sweet Home, OR

Linda Lee Murphy

April 9, 1947 – December 11, 2020

Linda Lee Murphy, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. She was born in Sweet Home to Vern Richard and Mildred "Midge" Ila (Stewart) Godell.

Linda was raised in Sweet Home, married and raised her children there until February 2020 when she needed more care. Recently she was living in Albany where her children could see her more frequently and assist their parents.

She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1965. She married Jeffrey Wayne Murphy on November 19, 1965.

Linda was a proud resident and small business owner of Don's Duds, T&M Pizza, Key Real Estate in downtown Sweet Home. She was a member of Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, and Sweet Home Rotary.

She loved people. She didn't know a stranger. Family was the core of Linda's existence. Friends, Linda had a wonderful group of forever friends. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, Arizona snow birding with Jeff, fishing, boating, shopping, Flea Markets, crabbing, Camping, laughter, deep conversations, learning, and most of all her hobby was love and she gave it freely.

Linda had a deep love of Jesus and she believed strongly that when her time came the gates of heaven would open up and she would go home. She fought Parkinson's fearlessly like a warrior for nearly a decade. She now can rest and we know she is rejoicing in heaven with the ones she loved that had gone on before her.

She is survived by her husband, 55 years this past November, Jeff Murphy of Sweet Home and Albany; daughter Courtney Minyard and her husband Jay of Albany; son Michael Murphy and his wife Lisa of Salem; grandchildren: Whitney Lugo and her husband Joe, Kali Murphy, Michael Murphy, Cole Bakley; great grandchildren: Caia and Emersyn Lugo; brother Guy and his wife Sherrie Godell; ten nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday December 27, 2020 at Community Chapel, masks are required. Livestream of the service will be provided and encouraged for anyone at risk who would like to view from home. Live stream will begin a few minutes before the service begins.

View on Community Chapel Facebook Page or Sweet Home Community Chapel You Tube channel. There will be no reception following services.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m.
Community Chapel
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda and I grew up just a couple of blocks from each other. We were best friends during our elementary years and we had so many memories of those days. We didn´t see each other often once we graduated High School but when we did we always had so much fun remembering all the things we did and the fun times we had together. I know we will meet again! Rest In Peace Dear friend.
Marilene Burks Bertsch
December 27, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. I remember going to her mom and dad's when we were little and to Linda and Jeff's. I am sorry we won't be able to make it as I have been tested positive for Covid. God bless you and your family. Sheryl Godel Kindopp
Sheryl
December 25, 2020
Linda grew up with me in Sweet Home and I remember our playing together when we lived in town. We both graduated from high school in 1965 and went our separate ways. I am so sorry that she left us so "young". I did see her at class reunions Thank you for including her Christian faith in the obituary. I too am a Christian. Blessings and prayers for her family.
Sherry Bauer Willmschen
December 23, 2020
My deepest heartfelt condolences to this beautiful family. Such a warm person that I felt good around and I hope those that feel the heartbreak missing her have the shoulder of God, family and friends to lean on.
Morgan Glenn
December 23, 2020
Linda will be missed greatly. She was a lifetime friend. Love to you Jeff and GGG and your families.
Dave n Mary Parker
December 23, 2020
I am so sorry to read about the loss of Your loved one Linda. Linda was a wonderful lady, who I loved so very much. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Karen (Brown) (Pulis) Dodge
December 23, 2020
