Linda Lee Murphy

April 9, 1947 – December 11, 2020

Linda Lee Murphy, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. She was born in Sweet Home to Vern Richard and Mildred "Midge" Ila (Stewart) Godell.

Linda was raised in Sweet Home, married and raised her children there until February 2020 when she needed more care. Recently she was living in Albany where her children could see her more frequently and assist their parents.

She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1965. She married Jeffrey Wayne Murphy on November 19, 1965.

Linda was a proud resident and small business owner of Don's Duds, T&M Pizza, Key Real Estate in downtown Sweet Home. She was a member of Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, and Sweet Home Rotary.

She loved people. She didn't know a stranger. Family was the core of Linda's existence. Friends, Linda had a wonderful group of forever friends. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, Arizona snow birding with Jeff, fishing, boating, shopping, Flea Markets, crabbing, Camping, laughter, deep conversations, learning, and most of all her hobby was love and she gave it freely.

Linda had a deep love of Jesus and she believed strongly that when her time came the gates of heaven would open up and she would go home. She fought Parkinson's fearlessly like a warrior for nearly a decade. She now can rest and we know she is rejoicing in heaven with the ones she loved that had gone on before her.

She is survived by her husband, 55 years this past November, Jeff Murphy of Sweet Home and Albany; daughter Courtney Minyard and her husband Jay of Albany; son Michael Murphy and his wife Lisa of Salem; grandchildren: Whitney Lugo and her husband Joe, Kali Murphy, Michael Murphy, Cole Bakley; great grandchildren: Caia and Emersyn Lugo; brother Guy and his wife Sherrie Godell; ten nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be 4:30 p.m. Sunday December 27, 2020 at Community Chapel, masks are required. Livestream of the service will be provided and encouraged for anyone at risk who would like to view from home. Live stream will begin a few minutes before the service begins.

View on Community Chapel Facebook Page or Sweet Home Community Chapel You Tube channel. There will be no reception following services.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com