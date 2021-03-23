Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda Roofener
FUNERAL HOME
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
805 Ellsworth St. SW
Albany, OR

Linda Sue Roofener

November 13, 1952 - March 14, 2021

Linda Sue Roofener, age 68 of Albany, passed away March 14, 2021 at St. Vincent hospital in Portland. She was born on November 13, 1952 in Tilden, Nebraska to James and Joyce Nelson. Linda graduated from Albany Union High school in 1970. A lifelong resident of Albany, she spent her career working for Albany Animal Hospital as a veterinarian assistant and for Greg's Heating and Air Conditioning as an office manager.

Linda is survived by partner Allen Thurber; children Tim and Roxie Roofener of Albany, Chad and Corree Roofener of Scio, and Sarah Needham of Albany; 12 grandchildren: Ashley, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Koby, Makenzie, Dakota, Hailey, Emalyn, Jazmine, Dominik, Skyann and Maya; 4 great-grandchildren: Blake, Bailey, Theia and Madelynn; mother Joyce Nelson of Albany; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.

She was preceded in death by her father James Nelson; grandson Trevor Cole; and great-grandchild baby Roofener.

Linda was a soul filled with laughter, love and kindness. The twinkle in her eye was one that will forever be etched in our hearts. She leaves her legacy of family, love, kindness and welcoming to everyone who knew her. Her spirit and presence will forever be a part of us.

Family, friends and others that were touched by Linda's life are invited to a service on Saturday, March 27, at 10 am at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home (805 SW Ellsworth St., Albany, OR 97321). This will be followed by a celebration of life at Roaring River County Park (42000 Fish Hatchery Dr., Scio, Oregon 97374).

AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St SW, Albany, OR
Funeral services provided by:
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home - Albany.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I remember boating to the lake always had fun with her and Al and we will miss her very much all our prayers go out to the faimly
Edward and Gloria Blair
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results