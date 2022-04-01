Linda Taylor

February 12, 1945 - February 16, 2022

Born in Corvallis, Oregon, February 12, 1945, Linda passed away February 16, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Linda was raised in Corvallis by her parents, Lyn and Dorothy Brown, with her sister Kathy, and brother Fred. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1963 and married her high school sweetheart Richard ("Dick") Taylor. She had two boys, Richard, Jr. (wife Jill) and Ronald. The family moved to Spokane in 1974, where she raised her family with her husband Richard.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Spending time with friends and family brought her the most happiness. She always found a way to make everyone feel special and was sure to spoil her grandchildren. She worked most of her life as a para-educator in the Central Valley School District, enjoying all the children who called her Grandma Linda. She and Dick enjoyed the Monday night gatherings with good friends at Darcy's for dinner. She had many lifelong friends that meant a lot to her. She looked forward to her long phone calls, with as many of them as she could fit in the day. Linda was a special person, that was always there for family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, two sons, a sister, three granddaughters, four great-granddaughters, and two great-grandsons. She will be greatly missed and always remembered by those that loved her the most. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of North Idaho.