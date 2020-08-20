Linda Lee Taylor

July 3, 1940 – August 12, 2020

Linda Lee Taylor passed away at her Albany home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in Snoqualmie, Washington on July 3, 1940 to Patrick "Pat" John and Marjorie Madge Carroll.

Linda lived most of her early years in Sweet Home, Oregon where she graduated high school. In 1958 she married Robert "Bob" Taylor. They moved to Eugene, where she worked as a car hop. She lived a short time in North Portland before making Albany her forever home in 1961.

Linda was a wife, proud mother, Boy Scout den leader, and a very creative Halloween costume designer. She had a long, successful career as an Albany Realtor and was proud of her involvement with Albany Springhill Country Club and the Albany Downtown Association. She loved the beach, loved playing cards and bingo with her lifelong friends and was terrific at making new friends. But most of all, she loved her family. She died at peace, in her sleep, happy to the end.

Linda had an unwavering, unconditional love for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished hosting birthdays and holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She is survived by her children Tish Carroll Tack Morse of Sweet Home, Oregon, Mike Taylor of Albany, Oregon, Teresa Morales of Lake Dallas, Texas, and Kelly Jackson of Tiller, Oregon; as well as eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A celebration of life remembrance will be held at the Albany Eagles Club on Friday, August 21 starting at 5pm. Remembrances to begin at 6pm. Catering will be provided by Nreeners. Family and friends are invited and encouraged to share any kind memories or words for Linda. Those who are not comfortable attending may participate with a Zoom meeting. Contact Mike Taylor 541-791-3040 for details.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory towards a memorial picnic table to be placed at the corner of 8th and Vine in front of her house, in care of Mike Taylor, 635 8th Avenue SW, Albany, Oregon 97321 and 541-791-3040.

"Whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should. Therefore be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be. And whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life, keep peace in your soul. With all its sham, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy." - Max Ehrmann copyright 1927.