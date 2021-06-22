Menu
Lois Isabel Williams Crow
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fisher Funeral Home - Albany
306 Washington Street SW
Albany, OR

Lois Isabel Williams Crow

December 8, 1924 – June 19, 2021

Mom passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021 due to an age related illness. Lois Isabel Williams Crow was born to Charles and Ruby Williams on December 8, 1924 in Lapwai, Idaho. Lois was married to Kenneth Crow for 41 years and he preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charles Williams, and sister, Louise Cole. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Jeannie Fauth (Bob) of Albany, son, Jim Crow (Caroline) of Bend, grandson, Daniel Fauth (Angela) of Fletcher NSW, Australia, and great-granddaughters, Zoe and Lucy. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Lois was a homemaker and kept an immaculate home for her family, an active member of the Albany First Christian Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bonaventure Assisted Living and Evergreen Hospice for the loving care that our Mother received.

Make the world a better place by performing acts of kindness. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fisherfuneralhome.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
Vera Mendoza and Alexia & Family
Friend
June 23, 2021
Vera Mendoza and Alexia & Family
Friend
June 23, 2021
Vera Mendoza and Alexia & Family
Friend
June 23, 2021
Lois enjoyed us visiting and she loved her Roses when they would bloom. She was a loving and caring person . I loved to hear her stories and she really enjoyed her talking about her grandson and great granddaughters. Grief can be hard but our memories help us cope.Remembering you and your love one always.
Vera Mendoza and Alexia & Family
Friend
June 23, 2021
We will miss your beautiful, warm smile and kind spirit, Lois! Thank you for your friendship and love throughout the years ! You and Ken opened your hearts and home to Gary when he first came to the US, when he was new to America. That meant the world to that young, foreign college student. We will miss your stories of adventure and family history and your delicious homemade desserts. We find comfort that you are with Ken as our heavenly Father watches over you. RIP dear Lois. Love, Gary, Hannah, Wesley and Jeremy
Hannah, Gary, Wesley and Jeremy
June 23, 2021
