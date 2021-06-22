Lois Isabel Williams Crow

December 8, 1924 – June 19, 2021

Mom passed away peacefully on June 19, 2021 due to an age related illness. Lois Isabel Williams Crow was born to Charles and Ruby Williams on December 8, 1924 in Lapwai, Idaho. Lois was married to Kenneth Crow for 41 years and he preceded her in death in 1988. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charles Williams, and sister, Louise Cole. Left to mourn her passing are her daughter, Jeannie Fauth (Bob) of Albany, son, Jim Crow (Caroline) of Bend, grandson, Daniel Fauth (Angela) of Fletcher NSW, Australia, and great-granddaughters, Zoe and Lucy. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.

Lois was a homemaker and kept an immaculate home for her family, an active member of the Albany First Christian Church, and enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bonaventure Assisted Living and Evergreen Hospice for the loving care that our Mother received.

Make the world a better place by performing acts of kindness. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home.

