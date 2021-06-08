Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lois M. Schulte
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR

Lois M. Schulte

February 13, 1932 – June 4, 2021

Lois M. Schulte, 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Lois was born February 13, 1932 in Lebanon, the daughter of Martin and Martha (Spring) Pickens. She was raised in rural Foster. At age 17, she married Vernon "Billy" McTimmonds. She was widowed at 18.

Lois married Earnest "Ernie" Schulte on September 3, 1955, in Lebanon. They spent their entire married life in Lebanon. Ernie preceded her in death on July 9, 2020.

Lois was a member of the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved travel and lunch with lifelong friends. Her greatest passion next to her faith was her family.

Lois enjoyed handiwork and gardening. She was a good cook who loved hosting family get-togethers. She was described as a great listener and wonderful caregiver who put the needs of others first.

Lois is survived by her children, Debby Wilson, Randy Schulte, Jonathan Schulte and Heidi Carver. 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brothers, Melvin and Norman Pickens.

She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Wilson and sister, Virginia.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Powell Cemetery, please carpool if possible. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR
Jun
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Powell Cemetery
OR
Funeral services provided by:
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences on the loss of your Mother. Lois was my Mother's (Alberta Russell Joseph) favorite cousin....more like friends growing up. Good memories of time spent at Uncle Martin and Aunt Martha's. Verna & Sam
Verna Joseph Loveall & Sam Loveall
Family
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results