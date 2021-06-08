Lois M. Schulte

February 13, 1932 – June 4, 2021

Lois M. Schulte, 89, of Lebanon, died Friday, at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Lois was born February 13, 1932 in Lebanon, the daughter of Martin and Martha (Spring) Pickens. She was raised in rural Foster. At age 17, she married Vernon "Billy" McTimmonds. She was widowed at 18.

Lois married Earnest "Ernie" Schulte on September 3, 1955, in Lebanon. They spent their entire married life in Lebanon. Ernie preceded her in death on July 9, 2020.

Lois was a member of the Lebanon Seventh-day Adventist Church. She loved travel and lunch with lifelong friends. Her greatest passion next to her faith was her family.

Lois enjoyed handiwork and gardening. She was a good cook who loved hosting family get-togethers. She was described as a great listener and wonderful caregiver who put the needs of others first.

Lois is survived by her children, Debby Wilson, Randy Schulte, Jonathan Schulte and Heidi Carver. 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brothers, Melvin and Norman Pickens.

She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Wilson and sister, Virginia.

Viewing will be from 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Powell Cemetery, please carpool if possible. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com