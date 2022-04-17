Loring Cannon

November 5, 1936 - March 31, 2022

Loring Cannon lost his battle with cancer March 31, 2022. His wife, children, and caregivers surrounded him.

Loring was born in Harrison, Arkansas. His family moved to Washington State eventually settling in Buckley. As a child, he enjoyed many outdoor adventures with his friends.

Loring graduated from White River High School. Within a week of his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, transporting returning war troops from Europe to ports on the east and west coasts of the U.S. He later served in the merchant marine, traveling to the Arctic and other remote locations.

He met Jeanette Weaver at the University of Washington, calling her the love of his life. They were married for over 61 years. Loring earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology and a Masters degree in Social Work. His professional life was meaningful and adventurous. He moved his family from Seattle to northern California to eastern Wyoming, eventually settling in Oregon. He served as Jefferson County's first Mental Health Director from 1971-1980 in Madras. In 1980, he moved his family to Albany where he served as a supervisor in the Linn County Mental Health Division. He finished his career in private practice. He was proud to be among a few who lobbied for professional recognition and eventual licensing for Oregon's social workers. His input helped establish rules and procedures for social workers to be recognized by Oregon's court system.

Loring loved whitewater rafting, hiking, camping, and mountain climbing with his family and friends. He and his family floated on most of Oregon's whitewater rivers, enjoying remote camping and fellowship with friends in beautiful places. Later, Loring climbed many of Oregon's high peaks with his daughter. He climbed Mount Hood at the age of 63 and hiked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon at the age of 73. He loved the serenity he felt along the Deschutes River and the Columbia River Gorge. In their active retirement years, Loring and Jeanette moved to Prescott, Arizona.

Loring was active in Red Cross, Toastmasters, and other civic activities. They gained many close friends while in Arizona, whom they missed after returning to Oregon in 2018.

Loring is survived by his wife, Jeanette; son, Calvin Cannon and wife, Heather; daughter, Alice Cannon and husband, Mike Green. He had six grandchildren. They are Celeste and Juliet Cannon; Anna and Eric Nguyen; and Ben and Mason Green. His best friend was Jon Sobotka.

Loring's family extend gratitude to the professionals at Heritage Elder Care and Signature Hospice for their care and compassion at the end of Loring's life.

His family will celebrate Loring's life privately at a later time. In honor of our Dad, please: --Spend time in the outdoors with family and friends; --Accept and honor truth and the healing that comes with it; --Joyfully support your children and grandchildren; and --Give to causes that feed your soul and the souls of others.