Lorraine S. Read

Sept. 26, 1932 - Feb. 12, 2021

Lorraine S. Read, 88, passed on to eternal life with her Lord and Savior on February 12, 2021 at her home in Corvallis. Born in Blairsburg, Iowa, she was always a farm girl at heart. She graduated from American Institute of Business in Des Moines, Iowa in 1952. She worked for Singer Sewing Machine Company in Minneapolis, then moved to Corvallis in 1956 and worked at OSU Credit Union. On November 30, 1957, Lorraine married P. Daniel Read. They lived most of their lives in Corvallis. She worked at OSU Bookstore, election days at the polls, and for Accident & Failure Investigations. She got the most joy from being a homemaker.

Lorraine enjoyed gardening, sewing, entertaining, decorating, and cooking. She took an interest in whatever her family was interested in, often saving newspaper or magazine articles for them. She enjoyed a variety of crafts as evidenced by many projects finished and not quite finished. Lorraine relished the challenge of making something seen in a magazine or at a craft fair. Even recipes were often tweaked to fit her exquisite taste. Many nice days she could be found tending her flowers.

Lorraine's purpose in life was serving God by serving others. At Corvallis First Baptist Church, she most recently helped with sewing and craft projects for missionaries. Previous to that she was wedding coordinator for ten years, followed by reception coordinator and then kitchen coordinator. She was the queen of the kitchen both at church and at home! Family get-together's were always special times for her.

Lorraine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Daniel, and children: Kent (Sandra) Read of Albany, Kathi (Eric) Lamfers of Olympia, WA, Danny (Kathryn) Read of Grants Pass, and Doran (Wendy) Read of Hillsboro. Lorraine is also survived by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Her sister, Lucile Brian, lives in Florida. Her parents and four brothers preceded her in death.

Lorraine was not one to relish being the focus of attention up front, so the only public memorial will be a brief summary of her roles at First Baptist Church in Corvallis, during the service on Sunday March 14th. Join us in person at 10:30 AM (or view online via https://fbccorvallis.org/wp/, see "Latest Sermons" section, sometime between 10:45 and 11:00 AM PDT). The family will be available to talk one-on-one afterwards (11:45), and also welcomes your communication at other times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church c/o "Crafters on a Mission" or Bridge Builders International, Inc. at www.bridgebuildersint.com .