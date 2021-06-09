Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Albany Democrat-Herald
Albany Democrat-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Louise Mary Bender
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR

Louise Mary Bender

January 28, 1934 - June 4, 2021

Louise Mary Bender, 87, of Albany, died Friday, June 4, 2021.

Born in Jordan, Oregon to Martin and Barbara Schindler, she was raised in Mt. Angel, and attended high school at Mt. Angel Academy. Later she moved to Portland, where she worked as a clerk-typist and attended college classes.

In 1954, she married the love of her life, Bernard Bender. They lived in Alaska, Arizona, and Lebanon, Oregon before settling in Albany to raise a family, and were together for the next 48 years before his death in 2002.

Her life was devoted to her husband and children and she thought of her large family as one of God's greatest blessings. Most of her life was dedicated to the caring and raising of her 13 children and she was committed to passing on her faith and values to her children by taking an active part in their education and leading by example. She cherished her memories of family gatherings and always kept in touch with relatives that had moved away by phone or letter.

A devout Catholic, Louise's life centered around her church and family. She was involved in many activities in the St. Mary's Parish: an active Eucharistic Minister, visiting the sick and imprisoned, volunteering at St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, leading rosary service, and much more. Her Christian faith, loving heart and strong compassion for others inspired her to care for many people in their times of need.

When she wasn't caring for others, Louise enjoyed gardening, singing, investing, and running her own business. She owned the Wicker Room and managed the Albany Trade Fair for many years. Her lifelong love of music began early on and led to singing performances at various events, including the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She enjoyed traveling and hosting countless holiday, birthday and family events where she lit up the room with her affectionate smile and innate sense of joy.

She was known for her generous spirit, deep faith in God, fierce work ethic and dedication to improving the well-being of others, whom she worked and cared for tirelessly out of the kindness of her heart.

She is survived by her children, Mary, Barbara, Michael, Paul, Richard, Linda, Brenda, Patrick, Janet, Julie, Joseph, Katherine, and Ted; her brother, Richard Schindler and sisters, Cecilia Green and Anne Robinette; 38 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her beloved husband, Bernard, sisters, Veneta West and Jean Freres, brother, Donald Schindler, her son in-law, Rex Pinard, and grandchildren, Nathaniel, Dallas, Benjamin and Desiree.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m., with a rosary service preceding mass at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Albany.

Remembrances can be shared at www.aasum-dufour.com. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.


Published by Albany Democrat-Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
706 Ellsworth St SW, Albany, OR
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
706 Ellsworth St SW, Albany, OR
Funeral services provided by:
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts & prayers to the family. She was such a kind sweet person. I
Michelle Lance(Martin)
June 11, 2021
Louise was Cinderella in an operetta at Mt. Angel Academy when I was a mouse as a Minim in the 1949-'50 school year. and I felt she truly was Cinderella in life. I became her sister-in-law.
Lana Schindler
June 11, 2021
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Louise. She was a wonderful lady with a lovely smile. A loss for all that knew her...
John and Susan Shaeffer
Family
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results