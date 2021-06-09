Louise Mary Bender

January 28, 1934 - June 4, 2021

Louise Mary Bender, 87, of Albany, died Friday, June 4, 2021.

Born in Jordan, Oregon to Martin and Barbara Schindler, she was raised in Mt. Angel, and attended high school at Mt. Angel Academy. Later she moved to Portland, where she worked as a clerk-typist and attended college classes.

In 1954, she married the love of her life, Bernard Bender. They lived in Alaska, Arizona, and Lebanon, Oregon before settling in Albany to raise a family, and were together for the next 48 years before his death in 2002.

Her life was devoted to her husband and children and she thought of her large family as one of God's greatest blessings. Most of her life was dedicated to the caring and raising of her 13 children and she was committed to passing on her faith and values to her children by taking an active part in their education and leading by example. She cherished her memories of family gatherings and always kept in touch with relatives that had moved away by phone or letter.

A devout Catholic, Louise's life centered around her church and family. She was involved in many activities in the St. Mary's Parish: an active Eucharistic Minister, visiting the sick and imprisoned, volunteering at St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, leading rosary service, and much more. Her Christian faith, loving heart and strong compassion for others inspired her to care for many people in their times of need.

When she wasn't caring for others, Louise enjoyed gardening, singing, investing, and running her own business. She owned the Wicker Room and managed the Albany Trade Fair for many years. Her lifelong love of music began early on and led to singing performances at various events, including the Lebanon Strawberry Festival. She enjoyed traveling and hosting countless holiday, birthday and family events where she lit up the room with her affectionate smile and innate sense of joy.

She was known for her generous spirit, deep faith in God, fierce work ethic and dedication to improving the well-being of others, whom she worked and cared for tirelessly out of the kindness of her heart.

She is survived by her children, Mary, Barbara, Michael, Paul, Richard, Linda, Brenda, Patrick, Janet, Julie, Joseph, Katherine, and Ted; her brother, Richard Schindler and sisters, Cecilia Green and Anne Robinette; 38 grandchildren; and 36 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death are her beloved husband, Bernard, sisters, Veneta West and Jean Freres, brother, Donald Schindler, her son in-law, Rex Pinard, and grandchildren, Nathaniel, Dallas, Benjamin and Desiree.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Friday, June 18, at 11 a.m., with a rosary service preceding mass at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Albany.

Remembrances can be shared at www.aasum-dufour.com. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.