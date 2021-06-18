Menu
Lucrecea L. Harvey
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
86 W Grant St
Lebanon, OR
Lucrecea L. Harvey, 57, of Lebanon, died June 16, 2021, at her home. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published by Albany Democrat-Herald on Jun. 18, 2021.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will be dearly missed by your grandson Michael an myself sorry i didn't have him talk with you more and have him vist you he still crys saying he loves you an wishes he could talk to you R.I.P you were an amazing person a wonderful mother an a super amazing grandma
Michelle Harvey
Family
July 27, 2021
