Lucy Ferries

October 20, 1951 – October 3, 2020

Lucy Ferries was found deceased at her home on October 3, of natural causes.

She was born October 20, 1951 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Jeremy and Phyllis Ferries. In 1956, the family, which now included her brother, Richard, moved to Corvallis.

She attended first Harding, and then Garfield school. She enjoyed Camp Fire Girls and accompanying her veterinarian father on trips to the countryside to treat large animals, especially horses. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1969, and then attended Oregon State University.

She spent most of her adult life in Lexington, Kentucky, fulfilling a dream of working on horse farms. While there, she developed a love of Southern cooking, Kentucky Wildcat basketball, and black spirituals. Her favorite female singer was Mahalia Jackson.

Lucy returned to Corvallis in 2006 to help care for her aging parents. After their passing she surprised her two remaining brothers by wishing to remain in Corvallis, and stay in the family home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and then Jeremy, and her brother Richard. She is survived by her two youngest brothers, Marc, of Salem, and Michael (Marie) of Spokane, Washington.

She is also survived by Marc's children Emily, Lauren, and Ryan, and by Mike's children Maureen, Carson, and Christine.

A memorial service will be at a later date.