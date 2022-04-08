Lyle "Sonny" Daugherty

April 12, 1939 - April 4, 2022

Lyle "Sonny" Daugherty passed away peacefully on April 4, 2022 at the age of 82. He was born April 12, 1939 to Albert and Ruth Daugherty in Philomath, Oregon where he grew up and attended school. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force for 8 years and married Sandra Bryan on December 24, 1963. They returned to Philomath in 1970 where he worked and retired from Consumer Power.

Lyle is preceded in death by his parents; sister Lila; daughter Tammy Jo and wife Sandy. He is survived by son Brian; grandchildren Cam and Tesa; great-grandchildren Kaitlyn and Emma and his cherished dog Jazzy.

He loved hunting, riding his lawnmower, watching Westerns repeatedly much to his family's chagrin, working in his shop, his 5 o'clock tater juice and entertaining friends.

A memorial service will be held at McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis on April 19th at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at 5 p.m. at 1518 Pioneer St., Philomath.